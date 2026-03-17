J-K govt seizes 13,692 vehicles, lodges 446 FIRs in anti-mining drive

Under a sustained crackdown on illegal mining across Jammu and Kashmir, more than 13,600 vehicles have been seized and 446 FIRs registered over the past two years, official data showed.

According to official figures, a total of 6,219 vehicles were seized in 2024-25, while the number was 7,473 in 2025-26 (up to December 2025), taking the combined total to 13,692 vehicles.

In terms of legal action, 212 FIRs were registered in 2024-25, whereas 234 were lodged in 202526 till December, indicating a slight increase in enforcement activity, a statement said.

The data shows a noticeable rise in seizures in the last financial year, with 2025-26 already surpassing the previous year's figures by over 1,200 vehicles despite covering only nine months.

"FIR registrations have also increased marginally, reflecting intensified monitoring and enforcement," officials said. Among districts, Kupwara recorded the highest number of vehicle seizures in 2025-26, with 859 vehicles, followed by Kathua (796) and Baramulla (701), they said. In 2024-25, Jammu district topped the list with 880 vehicles seized, while Samba (527) and Budgam (475) were among the other districts with high seizure numbers, the statement added. Budgam, meanwhile, reported the highest number of FIRs in 2025-26 with 51 cases, followed by Kupwara (46) and Baramulla (32), it added. In 2024-25, Budgam also led with 48 FIRs, while Ganderbal (44) and Bandipora (30) recorded significant number of cases.