Internet suspended in Jaipur ahead of JDA anti encroachment drive

The Jaipur district administration has imposed a temporary ban on internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the anti-encroachment drive proposed by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for Monday.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar issued the order, making this decision due to concerns that the misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to the spread of rumours and a breach of public peace.

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration is currently underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet.