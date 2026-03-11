Jal Jeevan Mission gets ₹1.51 trn Cabinet boost; all you need to know

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension and increased financial assistance for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the government’s flagship rural drinking water programme. The decision extends the deadline of the mission to December 2028 and raises the Centre’s funding by ₹1.51 trillion.

With the additional funding, the programme's total outlay reaches ₹8.69 trillion with total central assistance of ₹3.59 trillion, up from ₹2.08 trillion approved in 2019.

According to the Cabinet, the programme's focus has shifted from "...from infrastructure creation to service delivery, supported by drinking water governance and institutional ecosystem for sustainable rural piped potable water supply".

ALSO READ: No funds since year from Centre for Jal Jeevan scheme: Maharashtra minister "The Cabinet decision on Jal Jeevan Mission marks a major step towards ensuring a sustainable and reliable tap water supply for rural households across India. It shifts the focus from only infrastructure creation to citizen-centric service delivery supported by strong local governance and digital monitoring. The move will strengthen water security, improve health outcomes and empower rural communities, especially our Nari Shakti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. What is the Jal Jeevan Mission? Launched in August 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections to all rural households in India. The programme is implemented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with funding shared between the Centre and states.

The scheme set out to ensure: Functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in every rural home

A minimum supply of 55 litres of water per person per day

Reliable piped water systems managed at the village level ALSO READ: Govt seeks data on contractors, agencies penalised under Jal Jeevan Mission What are the upgrades? The Cabinet said a uniform national digital framework, ‘Sujalam Bharat,’ will be instituted under which every village will be assigned a unique service area ID. This will enable digital mapping of the entire drinking water supply system from source to tap, it added. "A gram panchayat shall certify completion of works and declare itself 'Har Ghar Jal' only upon confirmation that adequate in-village operation and maintenance mechanisms have been established by the state government," it added.

How has the progress been so far? The programme originally envisioned 100 per cent coverage by 2024, but has remained stalled at around 81 per cent since 2025, according to a report by The Hindu. In its latest release, the Cabinet said that of the total 193.6 million rural households identified by states and Union Territories, about 158 million households (81.61 per cent) have been provided tap water connections so far. However, this marks a significant improvement from 32.3 million (17 per cent) rural households that had tap water connections in 2019, when the programme was launched. The Budget 2026 allocated ₹67,600 crore for the mission for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), a little over ₹67,000 crore allocated for FY26. The budget for the current financial year, however, was later revised drastically to ₹17,000 crore. The reduction came on the back of irregularities in the administration of the scheme from various states.