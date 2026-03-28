Jewar Airport features multi-modal connectivity, says former NIAL CEO

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL), Arun Vir Singh, on Saturday, described the Jewar International Airport as a unique landmark project powered entirely by Foreign Direct Investment.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Vir Singh, said, "Jewar International Airport is unique because it is a 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) airport... The revenue model is different from any other in the country; revenue will be generated on a per-passenger basis... This airport features multi-modal connectivity, linking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Amritsar-Kolkata line, and the Delhi-Mumbai railway line... It also includes a Ground Transportation Centre (GTC) that is currently under development... This model is expected to generate significant revenue for Uttar Pradesh..."

"The Prime Minister and Chief Minister issued orders to ensure all necessary facilities were provided, and the Chief Minister agreed to all the farmers' demands... This was only possible because of the Prime Minister's instructions; it was his dream, and we executed it on the ground," he added. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport at Jewar. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around ₹11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. According to the PMO, the inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs. Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.