Jharkhand's SIR exercise: Over 600K dead voters recorded; Ranchi tops list

Jharkhand has recorded more than 600,000 dead voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with Ranchi registering the highest number of dead electors till Saturday, an official said.

The enumeration exercise for the SIR of electoral rolls began on June 30 and will continue till July 29, during which BLOs are conducting door-to-door visits to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms.

Ranchi recorded the highest number of dead voters at 71,990, followed by Khunti at 53,885 till Saturday morning, they said.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) have reached 99.58 per cent of Jharkhand's 26.4 million electors under the ongoing SIR till 11 am on Saturday, an official said.

"BLOs have successfully reached out to 99.58 per cent of the total electorate, covering 2,63,51,520 voters, and made enumeration forms available to eligible Indian citizens through house-to-house visits," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar told PTI. He said 2,36,49,659 enumeration forms of electors, around 89.37 per cent, have been digitized so far till 11 am on Saturday. "About 2.6 million enumeration forms remain uncollectable till 11 am, which comprise of dead, permanently shifted, untraceable and other voters," he said, and added that the enumeration form distribution and collection till July 29. According to data from the election commission, as many as 25,85,506 enumeration forms remained uncollectable till Saturday morning, including 6,14,639 dead voters, 10,78,577 permanently shifted, and 5,96,575 untraceable or absent electors.