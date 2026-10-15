India's unemployment rate steady at 5% in September, shows NSO data

India’s unemployment rate (UR) remained stable at 5 per cent in September, even as both the labour force participation rate (LFPR) and worker population ratio dipped marginally, according to the latest monthly bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the National Statistics Office on Thursday.

The UR, however, increased marginally in both urban and rural areas, with the jobless rate in rural India rising to 4.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent in August. The urban UR, in terms of the current weekly status (CWS) rose to 6.9 per cent, against 6.8 per cent in the preceding month.

The increase in the jobless rate was sharper for women, rising to 5.2 per cent from 5.1 per cent in August. While urban women had an increase in the UR 9.2 per cent from 8.9 per cent in August, the UR for rural women remained steady at 3.9 per cent. For men, the overall UR remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent. For rural men, joblessness increased mildly to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent, while declining to 6 per cent from 6.1 per cent for urban men. Under the current weekly status (CWS) approach, activity status is determined based on the reference period of the seven days preceding the date of the survey. A person is considered unemployed if they do not work even for one hour or any day during the reference week but sought work or were available for work for at least one hour on any day during the reference week.

The LFPR, which is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work, fell moderately to 55.5 per cent from 55.6 per cent in August. The LFPR in rural areas rose to 50.7 per cent during the month from 50.4 per cent in August, while declining to 58 per cent from 58.2 per cent in urban areas. The WPR, which represents the number of persons/ person-days employed per 1,000 persons/person-days, also dipped marginally to 52.7 per cent from 52.8 per cent in August. The WPR in rural areas fell to 55.5 per cent from 55.8 per cent, while in urban areas it increased to 47.2 per cent from 47.0 per cent in August.