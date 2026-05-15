Jobless youths are like 'cockroaches': Chief Justice of India Surya Kant

Likening some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday said they go on to “become” media, social media and right to information (RTI) activists and start attacking the system.

The comments came while a bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was pulling up a lawyer for “pursuing” a senior advocate designation. It said there were already “parasites” in society who attack the system and asked the petitioner whether he wanted to join hands with them.

“The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled,” the bench told the petitioner lawyer.