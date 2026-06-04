7 in 10 young Indians say getting first job has become harder now: Survey

Seven in 10 young Indians believe securing their first job has become harder than it was three to five years ago, as employers increasingly seek prior experience even for entry-level roles, according to a new survey by Indeed.

The survey, conducted among 2,633 jobseekers and employees across India, found that 72 per cent of respondents felt entry-level positions frequently require previous work experience, creating what the report described as an “experience paradox” for fresh graduates entering the labour market.

Why are young Indians facing an experience paradox?

The findings highlight growing challenges for young professionals navigating India’s job market despite continued expansion in sectors such as technology, services and e-commerce.

Only 14 per cent of respondents said they expected their first job to match their preferred role, company and location, while 43 per cent said financial pressures or a lack of opportunities were forcing them to compromise on career choices. “For many young people, the first job is no longer a simple transition from college to career. It is becoming a long and uncertain phase filled with constant applications, delayed responses and growing pressure to compromise,” said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed. Why is getting shortlisted the biggest hurdle? The survey suggests that getting noticed by employers has become a major hurdle. Nearly half of respondents, or 49 per cent, identified getting shortlisted as the biggest challenge in the hiring process, while 61 per cent said they rarely or never hear back after submitting job applications.

Limited access to work experience opportunities further complicates the situation. Only one in five respondents reported having access to paid internships during their studies, while 18 per cent said they had no access to internships, projects, placements or freelance work at all. The prolonged job search is also taking a toll on young candidates. Nearly 64 per cent said repeated applications and rejections had reduced their confidence and motivation, while only 20 per cent felt they were currently on track with their intended career path. The findings come amid broader concerns over youth employment in India, where policymakers have increasingly emphasised skilling, apprenticeships and industry-academia partnerships to improve employability among graduates.