Judges must rise above personal faith in religious matters: SC Bench

“You said the freedom of conscience has a very wide (application). Are you hinting that as judges, as a Constitutional Court, religion and conscience cannot be equated for the reason that religion may be very personal to me but then when I have to judge, I have to rise above that religious consciousness to a level where I balance it with the constitutional provision and then see the larger picture. Per se, everything has been focused that when it is religion, don't touch. Probably as constitutional authority and in the scheme of Constitution, we are called upon to get into the area of conscience also and that probably may not be restricted by term religion,” Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah remarked.