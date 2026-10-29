Jupiter Wagons bags ₹1,140 crore Indian Railways order for 2,583 wagons

Rolling-stock manufacturer Jupiter Wagons (JWL) on Thursday said it had received a ₹1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 2,583 wagons.

Alongside its Indian Railways business, JWL’s private-sector order book remains strong, supported by steady demand from private freight operators, wagon leasing companies and core-sector customers.

JWL expects incremental order inflows of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of 2026-27. "The sector’s near-term demand outlook is further strengthened by the Ministry of Railways’ recently released tender for the procurement of 5,800 BOBRN wagons," the company said.