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Jupiter Wagons bags ₹1,140 crore Indian Railways order for 2,583 wagons

Jupiter Wagons secures a ₹1,140 crore contract from the Ministry of Railways to supply 2,583 wagons and expects fresh orders worth around ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of FY27.

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight
Jupiter Wagons has secured a ₹1,140 crore order from Indian Railways to supply 2,583 wagons, strengthening its order book amid sustained demand for railway rolling stock. | Representative Image: Indian Wagon (Wikimedia commons)
Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 9:47 PM IST
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Rolling-stock manufacturer Jupiter Wagons (JWL) on Thursday said it had received a ₹1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for the supply of 2,583 wagons.
 
Alongside its Indian Railways business, JWL’s private-sector order book remains strong, supported by steady demand from private freight operators, wagon leasing companies and core-sector customers.
 
JWL expects incremental order inflows of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of 2026-27. "The sector’s near-term demand outlook is further strengthened by the Ministry of Railways’ recently released tender for the procurement of 5,800 BOBRN wagons," the company said.
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Topics :Rail wagon procurementIndian Railway NewsCompany NewsRailway Ministry

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

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