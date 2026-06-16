K'taka HC declares arrest of Gameskraft founders Illegal, orders release

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said that the arrests of three founders of online gaming platform Gameskraft by the ED were illegal and ordered their immediate release.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the trio on May 8 in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case. Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the trio's petitions challenging their arrest.

The arrests followed the central agency filing a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.