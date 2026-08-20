K'taka orders MUDA to cancel illegal allotment of 1,100 alternative sites

The Karnataka government has directed MUDA to cancel all allotments of alternative sites made in violation of its March 2023 directive and initiate legal proceedings for cancellation of sale deeds wherever such sites have already been registered.

With this order, about 1,100 illegally allotted alternative sites worth Rs 2,000 crore will be cancelled in Mysuru city by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), authorities said.

The Urban Development Department, in a letter dated August 19, directed the MUDA and other concerned authorities to implement the recommendations of a High-Level Technical Committee with immediate effect.

The government said the directions "shall be strictly complied with and implemented with immediate effect".

"In case of any failure to comply, appropriate action will be initiated as per the rules," the order warned officials. The department has specifically ordered cancellation of all allotment orders through which alternative sites have been allotted in violation of the Government's direction contained in a letter --UDD 71 MAA 2023 (e)-- dated March 14, 2023. For alternative sites already registered at sub-registrar offices, the authorities have been directed to file civil suits seeking cancellation of the registered sale deeds. "In cases where a sale deed has not yet been executed, the authority shall not execute or issue sale deeds for such cases until the Government frames guidelines and issues appropriate directions," the letter said.