Govt announces Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2026 schedule, registrations open

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that this year's Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will take place between June and August and will be conducted via two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

Interested applicants may register on the website and submit their applications online. The ministry’s statement said that a total of 20 batches comprising 2,000 pilgrims will undertake the yatra this year. Each batch will consist of 50 yatris, with 10 batches travelling via Lipulekh Pass and 10 via Nathu La Pass.

How to apply for Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2026?

Visit the official website: kmy.gov.in

Complete the online application form and submit it digitally No physical documents, letters, or faxes are required Applicants can choose either route or opt for both with a priority preference Selection will be done through a computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced process Applicants can also submit queries and feedback through the online portal. MEA on 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra For the second consecutive year, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Chinese government, will be held from June to August 2026. The pilgrimage reopened last year after China showed signs of improved bilateral ties, particularly following the completion of troop disengagement along the border.

The ministry set the last date for Yatra registration as May 19. “Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of the People’s Republic of China is set to take place from June to August,” the statement said. “This year, 10 batches are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand state crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through Sikkim state crossing over at Nathu La Pass,” it added. It stated that a "computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process" will be used to choose the pilgrims from among the applicants. It further stated that every step of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra procedure, from online application to pilgrim selection, is entirely computerised.