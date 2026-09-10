Karnataka govt limits Vande Mataram to two stanzas at official events

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

The order follows a decision taken by the state Cabinet on the playing or singing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions held in the state.

In January, the Union Home Ministry directed that all 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when both are played together. The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

However, the Congress Working Committee decided on August 19 to abide by its 1937 resolution on Vande Mataram, under which only 2 stanzas of the National Song would be sung at party events.

The decision came after the BJP accused Congress leaders of insulting Vande Mataram by not singing its full version at party events. The preamble to the state government order said Vande Mataram had played a significant role in fostering nationalism, unity and patriotism during the Indian National Movement. It said the Union Home Ministry had issued guidelines on the official version of the National Song and the protocol for its singing or playing at various government and public functions. The guidelines specify occasions for the playing and mass singing of the National Song, it said. The state government said the guidelines were aimed at maintaining uniformity, dignity and appropriate protocol while playing or singing Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions in Karnataka, depending on the nature of the occasion.