Karnataka HC upholds UBL share pledge over banks' ₹6,203 crore claim

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a pledge of United Breweries Ltd (UBL) shares by Vijay Mallya and his son, Sidhartha Mallya, in favour of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) takes precedence over claims by a consortium of banks seeking to recover dues from the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

A division bench of Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf held that the pledge created in July 2013 was enforceable against the UBL shares, as the consortium relied on a personal guarantee from Vijay Mallya and a contractual restriction on creating encumbrances, neither of which independently established a proprietary interest in the shares.

The ruling came on petitions filed by Diageo Holdings Netherlands BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diageo UK Plc, in a dispute over security for a $135 million loan extended by SCB to Watson, a Mauritius-based company associated with Mallya. Under an agreement dated July 29, 2013, Mallya and his son pledged their UBL shares in favour of UTI, SCB’s onshore security trustee. Diageo subsequently furnished a guarantee to SCB on August 5, 2013, undertaking to meet the liability if Watson defaulted. After Watson failed to repay the loan in May 2015, Diageo paid $140.97 million under the guarantee and sought to enforce SCB’s rights over the pledged shares.

The consortium’s competing claim arose from loans of around Rs 6,203 crore extended to Kingfisher Airlines under a Master Debt Recast Agreement executed on December 21, 2010. The banks relied on Mallya’s personal guarantee and a negative covenant restricting the creation of encumbrances to assert their rights over the shares. Rejecting this position, the court distinguished between a contractual promise to repay a debt and a legally enforceable security interest over a specific asset. It held that a personal guarantee does not, by itself, create a charge over a guarantor’s property. A restriction on encumbering unspecified assets would not override a subsequent pledge identifying the assets concerned unless the earlier agreement had itself created an enforceable proprietary interest.

The bench also found that the SCB loan was distinct from an earlier facility extended by ICICI Bank UK to Watson. It noted that the earlier agreements and pledge had been discharged before the fresh pledge was created in favour of UTI. The subsequent pledge covered shares equivalent to 7.92 per cent of UBL’s paid-up capital, compared with 4.99 per cent under the earlier arrangement. The court further held that an alleged oral undertaking given on Mallya’s behalf before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on July 26, 2013, not to encumber the assets could not invalidate the subsequent pledge when the undertaking had not been recorded in the tribunal’s order.

It also ruled that Mallya’s personal guarantee could not create a charge over shares jointly held with his son, who was neither a party to the Master Debt Recast Agreement nor a guarantor under it. A co-owner may offer his own undivided interest as security, subject to applicable law, but cannot encumber jointly held assets without the other owner’s express consent. The bench took note of the recovery of assets worth Rs 14,131.6 crore by the consortium, excluding the UBL shares, against its claim of Rs 6,203 crore plus interest. Referring to a statement made by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2024, it observed that the recovery had substantially addressed the banks’ claims and found no justification for pursuing the UBL shares.

The court also criticised Mallya’s lifestyle and personal conduct, observing that his extravagance and vanity were impeding the closure of proceedings relating to the Kingfisher Airlines loans. It said the consortium and the Union government should work towards bringing the dispute to an end in light of the assets already recovered. Additionally, the bench held that the transactions involving SCB, Watson, Diageo and the Mallyas were bona fide commercial arrangements. It found that the consortium had not challenged Diageo’s claim as suspicious before the DRT and said the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal’s contrary finding was inconsistent with the record. The court also noted that SCB had paid Diageo a guarantee fee of $5 million.