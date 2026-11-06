Karnataka minister alleges oil firms supplied petrol with over 20% ethanol

Karnataka's Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad has alleged that oil marketing companies are supplying petrol blended with more than 20 per cent ethanol, with tests recording levels of over 30 per cent in some cases in the state.

Calling for action against the oil companies, Arshad said the allegations were based on tests conducted on fuel samples collected from multiple locations within the state, including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

"Samples drawn from all major fuel companies have shown an ethanol blend of more than 20 percent. With Indian Oil (IOC) and Hindustan petroleum (HPCL) recording a blend percentage of 31.2 and 30.5 respectively," Arshad said in a press statement.

The samples were initially submitted to the in-house laboratories of IOC and BPCL, but the test reports issued by these laboratories did not disclose the ethanol content of the fuel, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters. "We, therefore, had the samples tested at NABL accredited and ISO certified laboratories," he said. According to Arshad, an ethanol percentage of 27 per cent was found in HPCL's petrol sample and 26.5 per cent in BPCL's sample, among others. India consumes 6,200 crore litres of fuel every year, and a 10 per cent mileage loss at ₹100 per litre means a ₹62,000 crore annual hit to consumers due to this over-blending, the statement said, adding that vehicles not designed for such fuel face damage to filters, fuel pumps, injectors, hoses and seals, leading to a further ₹39,000 crore loss in repair costs.

The state government claimed in the statement that 99 per cent of India's 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on ethanol blends exceeding 20 per cent, and even vehicles sold after April 2023 were certified only for blends of up to 20 per cent. "In addition most dispensing units currently in use at petrol pumps are also designed for blends of only up to 15 percent ethanol. This raises serious questions about the rollout of the ethanol blending policy as the dispensing infrastructure and related systems were not adequately upgraded to handle higher ethanol blends, leaving consumers to bear the consequences," it said.