Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy resigns over portfolio allocation

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced that he will tender his resignation from the post of minister, expressing displeasure over the allocation of portfolio.

The minister said he wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was made minister for Major and Medium Irrigation projects.

The resignation comes after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allotted the portfolios on Thursday night.

"I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference here.

He said, "How long can I tolerate this humiliation, and what else were the options before me?" This was a major setback for the Shivakumar government, which came to power on Wednesday.

The Congress leadership made a last-ditch attempt in the middle of the press conference to persuade the disgruntled minister, but he remained firm in his decision. He told the leaders who approached him with the party leadership's message that the time is now lapsed to pay heed to any suggestions. CM Shivakumar to address concerns Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation over portfolio allocation would be resolved through discussions. He even described the senior Congress leader as a close friend and valued colleague. Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said Reddy's concerns related to the nature of the department allotted to him would be addressed and asserted that there was nothing to worry about.