Karur stampede: SC rejects DMK plea on TN ministers' influencing witnesses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the DMK for questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled meeting with the families of the Karur stampede victims, and refused to entertain its plea alleging that state ministers were influencing witnesses in the case.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe asked the DMK as to how can the court regulate the visit of the executive head.

The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how does visiting stampede victims amount to influencing witnesses.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10.

The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law or else the court will dismiss it. Kumar agreed to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach any other forum. The top court dismissed the plea as withdrawn. DMK secretary RS Bharati had filed the plea seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu chief minister, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused people from making public statements on the case and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe. The plea referred to reports that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Karur to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims.