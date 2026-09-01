Kaushambi firecracker plant blast: 11 dead; PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, which has claimed 11 lives so far. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Taking to the official PMO handle on X, the Prime Minister stated, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a firecracker factory in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000."