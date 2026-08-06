Kejriwal accuses Centre of forcing Siam to withdraw report on ethanol

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Centre forced the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to withdraw its report and claimed that the government was promoting ethanol "against all scientific evidence" due to pressure from the United States.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "U forced SIAM to withdraw their report. Typical Modi style. Gundagardi."

He further alleged, "Modi ji never respected science, engg or research. He only serves his hidden agenda. Here, he is under pressure from Trump to buy ethanol from the US. Unable to withstand that pressure, he is bulldozing ethanol on the whole country against all scientific evidence."

Kejriwal's claims came in reponse to BJP leader Amit Malviya citing SIAM's clarifaction on its report on fuel quality of E20 Petrol. In a post on X, Malviya said, "Arvind Kejriwal's propaganda has collapsed. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has categorically clarified that selective excerpts from its internal communication were taken out of context to create a misleading narrative around fuel quality and E20... The fear-mongering campaign against E20 was built on selective leaks and half-truths. SIAM's clarification exposes that misinformation and reaffirms confidence in India's ethanol blending programme, which strengthens energy security, reduces oil imports, and benefits farmers," he posted.

Earlier on August 5, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had taken note of certain media reports that have cited excerpts from a SIAM communication, with specific and selective focus on chloride and sulphur content in fuel. In an official statement, SIAM has clarified the matter and placed it "in its correct context for the benefit of the public and all stakeholders. "According to the press release from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), fuel quality testing under the prevailing regulatory framework is a rigorous and comprehensive process, covering more than 150 parameters and is undertaken by OMCs.

SIAM said that its communication in question was part of routine and ongoing technical deliberations that take place between various stakeholders, including industry bodies, oil marketing companies, auto OEMs and testing agencies, the release said. "Some numbers quoted in the communication need authentication through collection of elaborate data from various regions across the country followed by a comprehensive consultation with our member OEMs," the official statement read. The release further stated that MoPNG has also instituted 3ppm guidelines for chloride/sulphur as a precautionary measure for all ethanol being blended into the petrol supply chain. "All of these steps fully meet the needs of the automobile industry. Further, we understand from OMCs that checks have been instituted, including water ingress testing about 8-12 times a day in over 87,000 outlets & after each instance of rain near petrol pumps", the release said.