Kejriwal to seek automakers' written assurances on E20 fuel, to write to PM

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would write to three major automakers, seeking written assurances that the use of E20 fuel does not damage engines or reduce mileage.

He also said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the "strong protest" by people against ethanol blending and would urge him that the fuel be made optional.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal named Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp, alleging that their public statements contradicted the guidance in the owner manuals of their vehicles.

"I will write letters to all of them... I will tell them that your owner manual says one thing, but you are saying something else. Give in writing that if the mileage of your vehicle drops by more than 10 per cent, will you compensate the customer," Kejriwal said.