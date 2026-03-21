Kerala approaches Centre to verify reports of native's death in Israel

The Kerala government has approached the Centre seeking the authenticity of reports regarding the death of a man from the state in the war-hit region of Israel.

When contacted, the NORKA officials told PTI on Saturday that they received the information from a collective of Keralites working in Israel and therefore approached the Centre to confirm it.

NORKA is a state-run agency that oversees matters related to non-resident Keralites.

According to local media reports, the deceased man was a Thiruvananthapuram native and his cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

A member of a WhatsApp group of Keralites working in Israel, told PTI that they got the information about the death on Wednesday and they are also trying to collect further details.