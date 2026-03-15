Kerala govt approves universal health coverage for wider healthcare access

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the state government has issued an order approving the implementation of Universal Health Coverage to ensure health protection for all sections of society.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the scheme was formulated to provide health coverage to people who are not included in existing programmes such as the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), Karunya Benevolent Fund, MEDISEP and other insurance schemes.

The decision to launch the "Health Protection for All" project was taken following discussions and studies held at various levels over the past one year, based on the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she said.

The matter was also discussed during the Vision 2031 review meetings, and the scheme is expected to bring relief to lakhs of families who are not members of any treatment assistance programme, the minister added. George said around 10 years ago, the treatment assistance provided by the government was only Rs 30,000 and it was limited to about 40,000 families. At present, families covered under the KASP scheme are provided treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, and the number of families holding KASP cards has increased to around 42 lakh in the state, she said. Apart from this, families not included in KASP and having an annual income below Rs 3 lakh are being provided treatment assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme, along with an additional benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh for kidney-related diseases.