Kerala govt scraps Silverline project, to revoke land acquisition notices

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that his government has decided to scrap the Silverline high-speed rail project, an ambitious initiative of the previous LDF administration.

Satheesan said at a press conference here that the notifications with regard to acquiring land for the project will be revoked.

Besides that, the government will also recommend withdrawal of the criminal cases lodged against those who opposed the Silverline project, and it will be subject to the court's decision, the CM said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by him.

The cabinet also decided to extend the validity of the public service commission's rank lists till November 30, as hardly any appointments were made during the election period, Satheesan said.