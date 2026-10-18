Home / India News / Kolkata: 7 arrested over Durga Puja stampede produced before local court

Kolkata: 7 arrested over Durga Puja stampede produced before local court

Twenty-five people were also injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, Kolkata crowd surge, 25 injured in Kolkata, Kolkata Medical College and Hospital
Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Police on Sunday produced before a local court the seven arrested persons in connection with the stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, which resulted in the death of 19 people, a senior official said.

Twenty-five people were also injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

"The arrested persons have been taken to Bankshall court. We would appeal for their custody," the official told PTI.

Those arrested include the puja committee's secretary, vice-president and two employees of a private security agency.

Police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :StampedeDurga PujaKolkata

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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