Kolkata: 7 arrested over Durga Puja stampede produced before local court

Police on Sunday produced before a local court the seven arrested persons in connection with the stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, which resulted in the death of 19 people, a senior official said.

Twenty-five people were also injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

"The arrested persons have been taken to Bankshall court. We would appeal for their custody," the official told PTI.

Those arrested include the puja committee's secretary, vice-president and two employees of a private security agency.

Police have also registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case.