Rain, narrow exits, false alert: What led to Kolkata Puja pandal stampede?

Mismanagement, inadequate security arrangements and a misleading announcement may have triggered the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, killing 19 people and injuring 25 others, according to preliminary findings by the Kolkata Police.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that circumstantial evidence, CCTV footage and accounts from locals and eyewitnesses pointed to serious lapses in crowd management during the Maha Saptami celebrations. A sudden downpour, narrow entry and exit gates and confusion over crowd movement may have worsened the situation.

The police are also investigating an announcement that reportedly asked visitors to leave the pandal because the structure was about to collapse. Investigators are trying to identify who made the announcement and what prompted it.

What led to the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede? According to the Kolkata Police, the stampede occurred after a sudden spell of rain caused a surge in the crowd at the pandal on Saturday evening. The police investigation has so far identified several factors that may have contributed to the tragedy, including inadequate crowd control, insufficient security personnel, narrow access routes and confusing announcements about entry and exit. "We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers. There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally. We have collected CCTV camera footage, recorded accounts from locals and eyewitnesses, and corroborated our findings. Security personnel were inadequate," a senior police officer told PTI.

The officer said both police personnel and private security guards deployed at the venue were insufficient to handle the number of visitors. "Due to the mismanagement, people tried to escape through the entrance gate during the stampede. Both the gates and the approach road were narrow, which contributed to the accident," he said. Did a misleading announcement trigger panic? The police also flagged a video recording of an announcement warning visitors that the pandal structure was about to collapse. Police suspect that the announcement may have caused panic among visitors, prompting them to rush towards the exits. "We have video footage of an announcement asking people to leave the pandal on the grounds that the structure was about to collapse. We are trying to identify who made the announcement and what prompted it," the officer told PTI.

The person who made the announcement is yet to be identified. Separately, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said family members of two of the deceased had claimed that whistles blown by private security guards at the venue triggered a rush among visitors. Police are examining eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events that led to the stampede. What did eyewitnesses say? Locals have alleged that police deployment at the Chorbagan pandal was inadequate, with most personnel stationed near the VIP entrance rather than in areas witnessing heavy footfall. "I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

Locals also alleged that there was little administrative assistance in transporting injured visitors to hospitals after the stampede. Police are examining whether the organisers had put in place adequate crowd management arrangements and complied with rules governing the construction and operation of the pandal. "There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," a police officer told PTI. Kolkata Police detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja, on Saturday night in connection with the stampede. SIT to investigate Chorbagan stampede CM Adhikari has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, to investigate the incident.

"An SIT headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will investigate the incident. The SIT will comprise members from STF, CID and other departments," Adhikari said. He also promised strict action against those found responsible for lapses in crowd management. "We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared," he said. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 on roads adjoining the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Sunday morning.