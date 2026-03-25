Kotak Mahindra Bank files police complaint in Panchkula FD fraud case

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said it has filed a formal complaint with the Panchkula Police (Haryana) following an alleged fraud involving fixed deposits (FDs) belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula. The bank said it is conducting a reconciliation of deposits and linked accounts, but it has not yet quantified the amount involved.

“Following instructions from the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula, Kotak Mahindra Bank initiated a detailed reconciliation of FDs and linked bank accounts maintained by the municipal corporation,” the bank’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“As part of this exercise, the bank has confirmed, based on records examined so far, that all account-opening processes, know-your-customer documentation, authorised signatories, and instructions received from the municipal corporation were in order, and that the accounts and transactions were handled in strict adherence to due process and applicable banking norms,” the statement added. “A significant portion of the amounts under review has already been reconciled with the municipal corporation, and the reconciliation process is continuing in an orderly manner.”