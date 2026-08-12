Kovind book launch: Modi tells youth to read autobiographies, not reels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged young people to read autobiographies of people they admire, saying that in the "era of reels", social media influencers could take them down certain paths, but a "shortcut will cut you short".

Speaking at the launch of former president Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography "Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles", Modi said Kovind's life showed how determination could help a person overcome adversity and rise to the highest constitutional office.

Highlighting Kovind's continuing public engagement, Modi said the former president had not rested after demitting office and was working on the "One Nation, One Election" initiative, which could "open a new chapter in Indian democracy". Kovind's efforts on the issue were part of his continued contribution to strengthening Indian democracy.

The prime minister appealed to the youth to read autobiographies as they offer an opportunity to understand a particular period through the life of someone who experienced it. "This is the era of reels. Social media influencers often pull you in and take you down certain paths. In this age of shortcuts, let us remember a message often displayed at railway stations: A shortcut will cut you short. This is written because some people have a habit of jumping onto the tracks instead of using the railway bridge. However, if there is a shortcut you should take to get ahead in life, it is to read the autobiography of someone you admire," he said.

Modi's remarks came as the government and the BJP have stepped up efforts to engage with Gen Z on social media. Last month, in the aftermath of the NEET protests, Modi had asked his ministerial colleagues to actively use Instagram and post reels to connect with young people. In recent weeks, Modi himself has posted reels more frequently, addressing young people. The prime minister said Kovind's autobiography would become a "heritage for Indian democracy" and the new generation has much to learn from it. "We need many more young people who would be like Kovind in future; people who are not defeated by circumstances, but possess the determination to overcome every challenge. They will pave the way for a self-reliant India, and this autobiography will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth," Modi said.

He said the title of the book was apt because while Kovind's life and struggles were personal, "the victories of those struggles belong to the Indian democracy". He further recalled that Kovind had lost his mother in a fire during his childhood. The tragedy could have broken him, but instead it strengthened him, Modi said, adding that Kovind's father played a major role in instilling values in him. Recalling his interactions with Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said the former president would have conversations with him that normally were not permitted under protocol and would personally see him off to his car despite his requests not to do so.

Speaking at the event, Kovind recalled hardships in his childhood and the values he imbibed from his surroundings. "I come from a village in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh. I learnt mutual compassion and love from my villagers," he said, recalling how rainwater used to leak through the roof of their home and how his family would wait for the rain to stop. Kovind said crores of poor families had got a roof over their heads under government housing schemes, allowing them to live with dignity. Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's determination to uplift the "last person in the line", he said his interactions with Modi, whose vision and ability to connect with ordinary workers, had also left an impression on him.