Kukis call protest, shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur ahead of CM's visit

Ahead of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte's last rites, hundreds of Kukis took to the streets of Churachandpur district on Saturday morning protesting Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's visit, officials said.

At least six Kuki organisations boycotted the visit of Singh to the Kuki-Zo majority district, demanding a permanent resolution to the simmering ethnic conflict in the state.

Markets remained closed, and vehicles remained off the streets in the district headquarters, following a shutdown call given by an armed group. Dozens of protesters also gathered at the Tedim road near the Kaprang area to block the route from Imphal to Churachandpur.

Around 11 pm on Friday, armed people fired several rounds in the air near the Jalengphai area in Churachandpur district bordering the valley district of Bishnupur. In a statement, Kuki organisations, including Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Women Union, under the banner of Kuki Civil Society Organisation, said, "The KCSOs Churachandpur would like to make it clear that until and unless there is a solution to the ongoing 'Kuki-zo-Meitei Conflict', we would not allow any Meitei individual, officials or group in our district." The protests and shutdown came in the wake of Singh's visit to attend the final rites of former BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who passed away in February this year.

Valte, a three-time legislator from Thanlon constituency, will be buried at a cemetery in Dorcas Veng village in Churachandpur district at around 1.30 pm, according to a Zomi Council statement issued on Friday. The body of the 61-year-old BJP leader belonging to the Zomi community has been kept in Churachandpur District Hospital since it was brought from Delhi in February. Valte had been battling serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment. After nearly two years of treatment there, Valte returned home to Churachandpur, accompanied by his wife, in April last year.

OnFebruary 7, his health condition suddenly worsened, and he was taken to the national capital the next day via an air ambulance. He died at a private hospital in Gurugram on February 20. Following his death, Zomi frontal organisations formed the Zomi Coordination Committee (ZCC) to oversee matters related to the late legislator, including engagement with the Centre, the state government, and other authorities on issues of justice and accountability, causing the delay in the burial, sources in the community said. The ZCC recently resolved to hand over Valte's mortal remains to his family to enable them to perform his final rites, they said.

The ZCC's demands included a time-bound investigation by the NIA or CBI into the attack on the MLA leading to his death, and the grant of Union Territory status with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo majority areas of Manipur, which he perceived as the only way towards the development of the community on par with others, sources said. Valte had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the importance and the need for a separate administration. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.