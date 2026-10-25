Ladakh declared India's first fully organic Union Territory by LG Saxena

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday declared Ladakh "India's first 100 per cent Organic Union territory", months after the administration banned the sale, distribution and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the entire nation. Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions.

"Becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone; it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers," the LG said.

In a major policy intervention in July, the LG ordered a complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh.