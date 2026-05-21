Ladakh grants 'industry' status to hospitality sector, extends incentives

The Ladakh administration has decided to grant industry status to hotels and guest houses registered with the tourism department in a move aimed at strengthening the hospitality sector and boosting tourism-led economic growth, officials said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the grant of 'Industry' status to registered hotels and guest houses in the Union territory, they said.

The decision, which will come into effect from June 1, 2026, is expected to provide a substantial fillip to tourism establishments through incentives, concessional utility tariffs and easier access to institutional finance, they said.

Officials said hotels and guest houses would now be eligible for electricity and water tariffs at industrial rates, which are lower than the commercial rates which are currently applicable to such establishments.

They would also qualify for concessional bank loans under various state and central government industrial policies besides exemption from property tax, they said. According to the order, tourism units will also be able to access capital incentives, subsidies and other support schemes available to eligible industrial units under government programmes. At present, hotels, resorts, guest houses and homestays in Ladakh are charged commercial electricity tariffs at ₹5.49 per unit. With the new industry status, eligible units will now pay industrial tariffs at ₹4.10 per unit, they said. Similarly, commercial water tariffs currently ranging between ₹28 and ₹46 per kilolitre will be replaced by industrial rates between ₹26 and ₹29 per kilolitre, depending on consumption slabs. Authorities said significant reductions would also apply to flat-rate water connections.

Officials said the move is expected to reduce operational costs, improve project viability, boost investor confidence and facilitate easier access to institutional finance for tourism enterprises. "Granting industry status to hotels and guest houses will significantly strengthen the hospitality sector in Ladakh. Apart from reducing operational costs and improving investment potential, this historic reform will play a vital role in local employment generation, livelihood creation and regional development," L-G Saxena said. He said the hospitality and tourism sector has immense potential to catalyse sustainable economic development and further establish Ladakh as a world-class tourism destination rooted in sustainability, culture and hospitality.