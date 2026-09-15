Landslides strike two areas in West Sikkim, SSB rescues residents

Landslides struck Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, officials said on Tuesday.

A landslide occurred beneath a local school at Karmatar village around 10.20 am on Monday, they said.

The slide was spotted from the SSB's 'G' Company post at Intake, following which a disaster rescue team was mobilised to the affected area, they said.

There were no casualties or injuries, they added.

In coordination with the civil administration and locals, the team rescued people from a residential house directly above the landslide zone as a precaution.

Meanwhile, locals alerted the SSB about another landslide at Upper Bullung, where debris blocked a road, officials said.