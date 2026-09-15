Home / India News / Landslides strike two areas in West Sikkim, SSB rescues residents

Landslides strike two areas in West Sikkim, SSB rescues residents

Landslides struck Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, officials said on Tuesday.

Darjeeling landslide, Landslide
Representative image from file
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Landslides struck Karmatar and Upper Bullung areas of West Sikkim, officials said on Tuesday.

A landslide occurred beneath a local school at Karmatar village around 10.20 am on Monday, they said.

The slide was spotted from the SSB's 'G' Company post at Intake, following which a disaster rescue team was mobilised to the affected area, they said.

There were no casualties or injuries, they added.

In coordination with the civil administration and locals, the team rescued people from a residential house directly above the landslide zone as a precaution.

Meanwhile, locals alerted the SSB about another landslide at Upper Bullung, where debris blocked a road, officials said.

The SSB company commander and the sub-divisional magistrate visited the area. They reported that although the road remains blocked to vehicular traffic, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

Heavy earth-moving machinery has been requisitioned to clear the debris and restore traffic movement, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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