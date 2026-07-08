LeT terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian after five-day anti-terror operation

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Security forces had launched the search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages, in the south Kashmir district on July 3.

"You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF," the J-K Police said in a post on X.

A joint team of police, Army's 55 RR and 44 RR, and CRPF had maintained a tight cordon around the area over the last five days with intermittent exchanged of firing taking places between the two sides.