'Life is precious': HC commutes death sentence in child assault-murder case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering a two-year-old child, sentencing him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 25 years without remission.

A division Bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh said the case did not meet the threshold for the “rarest of rare” category warranting capital punishment.

The Bench took into account that the convict had been "socially ostracised" after marrying outside his caste. It said he had been “treated as an outcast in society” and there was no evidence to suggest that he was a professional or habitual offender or posed a continuing threat to society.

The court also cited the principle that “human life is a precious gift of God”, saying life should not be taken away lightly. Among the circumstances considered by the Bench were the convict's rural and economically weaker background, his family responsibilities and his conduct during incarceration. A report from the Assistant Superintendent of Sub-Jail, Budhar, said he had not committed any act of indiscipline while in custody. The court also said the possibility of his reformation or rehabilitation could not be ruled out, particularly given his age of 32 years and the absence of previous criminal antecedents. The Bench also flagged gaps in the prosecution case. It noted that while the DNA report showed that the child’s lower garment recovered from the convict’s house matched the victim’s source swabs, no male DNA profile was found on the relevant articles.