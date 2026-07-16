Life is precious, monitor Wangchuk's health: Delhi HC tells authorities

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.