Light rain likely in Delhi; heavy rainfall warning in Gujarat, Kerala

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Saturday as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light to light rain through the day and similar weather conditions over the next few days.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 27.6 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 27.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 at 9 am.

Heavy rain likely over western coast The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and Kerala. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds to affect several states Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely over North Interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Similar thunderstorms with winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong surface winds are expected over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana. Squally weather over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal The IMD has warned of squally weather over adjoining sea areas. Over the Arabian Sea, winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely along and off the south Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining northeast and east-central Arabian Sea, and over parts of the southwest and west-central Arabian Sea adjoining the Somalia coast. Winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are also expected along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts, while winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the south Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala coasts, as well as the Lakshadweep area.