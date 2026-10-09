Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on Oct 9 and 10 ahead of protests

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the "prevailing" situation to maintain public order.

An order issued by the Excise Department said that the closure of liquor vends was based on Delhi Police inputs as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining "public order".

The order has come ahead of ongoing protests by opposition parties demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".

A call for protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 has also been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.