List of govt assurances that led Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike on Friday after the Centre assured him that several key demands raised during the ongoing protests over alleged examination irregularities would be addressed.

Wangchuk announced his decision in a post on X after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram late on Thursday night. He said the assurances were given following discussions with the government and Members of Parliament from across political parties.

ALSO READ: Wangchuk ends fast after Centre's assurances; Modi promises tougher action The activist, who had been on a fast since June 28, said the commitments marked the beginning of greater accountability in the examination system, while stressing that the broader movement for reforms would continue.

Here are the key assurances that led Wangchuk to call off his fast: Parliament to discuss accountability in examination system The Centre assured Wangchuk that Parliament would take up a discussion on accountability in the examination system. The demand has been at the centre of protests following allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations, including the Neet paper leak. Compensation for families of students The government also assured that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students who died by suicide following the Neet paper leak. The issue has been repeatedly raised by protesters, who sought recognition of the impact the controversy had on affected families.

No cases against peaceful protesters The Centre said no criminal cases would be registered against students and youths who participated peacefully in the protests. Wangchuk said this assurance was intended to protect those who exercised their democratic right to protest without violence. Announcing the end of his fast, Wangchuk wrote on X, "End of hunger... Beginning of accountability...!" He said around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him during the protest or signed letters urging him to end his fast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wangchuk's decision and wished him a speedy recovery, urging him to follow doctors' advice and regain his health. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, also welcomed the decision but said its agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.