Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests, sloganeering

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not function. However, the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a ₹50 lakh fine, was passed by voice vote. Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties led by the Congress walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after their demand for Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on allegations that police used brutal force, including pellet guns, against students protesting the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination Neet was declined.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House, opposition members raised slogans demanding that Shah come to the House and explain the police action on July 20. Raising a point of order, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the Constitution made the Council of Ministers accountable and answerable to Parliament. "When students are lathi-charged and fired upon, there is a genuine demand that Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement on this," he said. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected the point of order and proceeded with the listed Zero Hour mentions, during which members raise issues of public importance.

As the Chair called members to speak, opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, including "Home Minister Sadan Mein Aao" and "Home Minister Chuppi Todo." The Chairman said it was not correct for opposition members to disrupt others. The sloganeering continued for nearly half an hour before Tiwari again said the Prime Minister and ministers were answerable and accountable to Parliament. "We are calling (Home Minister) to this House not to our homes," he said. "When batons are being charged, and bullets being fired, the Home Minister should respond." The opposition parties then staged a walkout after their demand was not met.