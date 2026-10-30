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Look into claims of bulk submission of Form 7 in UP SIR: SC to poll body

Supreme Court asks the Election Commission to investigate alleged misuse of bulk Form 7 applications during the voter roll revision in Uttar Pradesh and take corrective action

supreme court
Supreme Court of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 11:59 PM IST
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The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to look into allegations of irregularities involving bulk submission of Form 7 applications during its special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and take necessary corrective steps.

Form 7 is an application form seeking the deletion of a voter's name from the draft electoral roll.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the petitioners to submit a note specifying unresolved irregularities to the poll panel.

"The irregularities which have been brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India by way of a note. On receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report," the court directed.

The counsel appearing for one of the petitioners said this Form 7 issue concerns Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate DS Naidu, appearing for the poll panel, agreed that bulk Form 7 applications were submitted but said they were not acted upon.

"We found that bulk Form 7 applications had been submitted. Our officers checked and cross-checked them. They were false, and we have not acted upon them," Naidu told the court.

The petitioner's counsel contended that in one constituency, 32 forms were submitted to target members of one particular community.

The top court asked EC to look into the matter.

The apex court was hearing pleas filed by Congress MP Tanuj Punia and others challenging the conduct of SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSupreme CourtECI

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 11:59 PM IST

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