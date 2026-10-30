Look into claims of bulk submission of Form 7 in UP SIR: SC to poll body

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to look into allegations of irregularities involving bulk submission of Form 7 applications during its special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and take necessary corrective steps.

Form 7 is an application form seeking the deletion of a voter's name from the draft electoral roll.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the petitioners to submit a note specifying unresolved irregularities to the poll panel.

"The irregularities which have been brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India by way of a note. On receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report," the court directed.