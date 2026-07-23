Look into eyes of youth who bled on streets protesting: Kharge to PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to look into the eyes of the youth who bled on the streets protesting.

After Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch in favour of the youth, saying those who play with their future would not be spared, Kharge stated that all doors for the youth have been shut and asked where should they go.

"Narendramodi ji, Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," he said on X while referring to the student protests against exam irregularities.

"Come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship," he said. The Congress chief said the youth only want "three simple demands to be fulfilled -- "1) Immediately sack Education Minister Pradhan. 2) Apologise for the punitive action & atrocities and 3) Provide justice to those who you targeted." Kharge also alleged that the RSS has captured the education system. "Youth Unemployment is skyrocketing at 29% (PLFS). No Private jobs, handful of permanent government jobs. Contractualisation at its peak. All doors are shut. Where does the youth go to demand a future?" the Congress leader said.