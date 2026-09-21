Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea is likely to intensify.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from northwest India, with conditions favourable for further withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Saurashtra-Kutch.

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area is expected to intensify and drive a spell of heavy rainfall across parts of eastern and central India. South Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to see the heaviest rainfall.

Rainfall is also expected to intensify over Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The system is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in parts of the region. The IMD has warned of squally winds over the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds potentially reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Rough to very rough sea conditions are also expected along parts of the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal coasts. The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal as sea conditions are expected to turn rough to very rough.

Weather across India Rainfall is likely to remain active across eastern and southern India, with heavy showers expected in several areas. Eastern India is expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Central India is likely to see widespread rain over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. The Northeast region may receive scattered to widespread rainfall, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. In western India, rainfall is expected over parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. Several parts of southern India are also likely to receive rain. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are expected to see widespread showers.