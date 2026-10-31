Low-pressure set to intensify into depression, reach Andhra coast by Nov 2

A low-pressure weather system near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands became a "well-marked" system on Saturday and was likely to intensify into a "depression" before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 2 evening, the weather department said.

In its morning bulletin on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area has concentrated into a "well-marked" low-pressure area.

"The system is moving in a west-north-westward direction. It is expected to intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours," said Manorama Mohanty, the director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty said the IMD was yet to provide any clear information on the possible impact of the system on Odisha. "We are monitoring the system's progress and will issue further updates as it evolves," she said.