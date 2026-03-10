LPG shortage: Hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai hotels flag disruption

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is beginning to disrupt operations in hotels and restaurants across several Indian cities, with industry bodies warning that many establishments could shut down if supplies are not restored soon.

Hospitality associations in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and across Tamil Nadu have flagged severe shortages of commercial cooking gas. The supply disruption follows the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has affected energy shipments and forced the government to prioritise LPG supply for households.

The Centre has directed oil refineries to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production to address the situation.

LPG prices rise amid supply disruptions The shortage has been accompanied by a rise in LPG prices. Last Saturday, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased by ₹60, while commercial cylinders became costlier by ₹115. The price hike comes as the Iran-Israel-US conflict disrupts shipping routes in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint. Hotels shut in Mumbai as crisis worsens Mumbai’s hospitality sector is already facing significant disruption due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Around 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants in the city have shut operations so far, according to the hotel and restaurant association AHAR, Deccan Herald reported.

The association warned on Tuesday that if supplies are not restored quickly, as many as 50 per cent of hotels in Mumbai could shut down within the next two days. In Bengaluru, the hotel industry has also raised concerns about the halt in LPG supplies. The Bangalore Hotels Association earlier warned that operations across the city could be affected starting March 10. Restaurants across Tamil Nadu are also struggling as their existing LPG stocks are expected to last only one or two days. Hoteliers said several establishments have already reduced the number of food items offered to limit gas consumption. Some hotel owners, however, said they are currently operating with a limited stock of cylinders. Many have reduced the number of dishes on their menus to conserve gas and extend the available supply.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: LPG supply hit in India; Trump warns Iran on Hormuz In Chennai, some restaurants have displayed notices informing customers that menu options have been reduced due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Government prioritises household LPG supply The supply crunch has forced the government to prioritise LPG distribution to households. India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, of which nearly 87 per cent is used in homes and the rest by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Around 62 per cent of the country’s LPG demand is met through imports.

A large share of these imports -- around 85-90 per cent -- traditionally arrives through the Strait of Hormuz from countries such as Saudi Arabia. The ongoing conflict and retaliatory strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran have disrupted shipping through this critical route. With imports affected, the government has chosen to ensure uninterrupted supply for domestic consumers first, leaving commercial users facing shortages. Oil companies increase LPG production Following the Centre’s directive, state-run oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- said they are taking steps to increase LPG production and prioritise supply for households and essential sectors.

The government has also ordered refineries to divert their entire output of propane, butane, propylene and butene for LPG production. Domestic producers have been directed to supply all LPG output to IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, which together supply more than 99 per cent of India’s domestic LPG. Officials warned that violations of the order could invite action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Petroleum Products (Maintenance of Production, Storage and Supply) Order, 1999. Oil ministry forms panel to monitor supplies The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also set up a committee to monitor supply issues after the sudden shortage alarmed the hospitality sector.

To prevent panic buying and hoarding, oil marketing companies have extended the minimum gap between LPG cylinder refills to 25 days from the earlier 21 days. ALSO READ: Commercial LPG shortage: Stocks can last only 1-2 days, say TN Hotels Imported LPG supplies for non-domestic use are currently being prioritised for essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. Natural gas allocation reshuffled The government has also revised the priority list for allocating domestically produced natural gas. Under the new order, LPG production has been placed alongside compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas (PNG) at the top of the priority list.

The fertiliser sector has been placed second, while industries such as tea manufacturing and other industrial users will receive about 80 per cent of their average gas consumption, subject to availability. ALSO READ: West Asia crisis, LPG price hike may dominate Budget session of Parliament Gas supplies to petrochemical plants, power units and other high-priced consumers may be curtailed to ensure availability for priority sectors. Gujarat cuts industrial gas use The Gujarat government has announced a 50 per cent reduction in gas supply for industrial use to conserve fuel amid the global supply disruption. State Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel said domestic LPG supply remains unaffected and authorities are coordinating closely with the Centre to ensure households do not face shortages.