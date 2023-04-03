LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently.

Bapat, who was a sitting BJP MP from Pune, passed away on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.

Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying obituary to a sitting member who has passed away.