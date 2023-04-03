Home / India News / LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

Lok Sabha adjourned for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away

New Delhi
LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently.

Bapat, who was a sitting BJP MP from Pune, passed away on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.

Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying obituary to a sitting member who has passed away.

Topics :ParliamentBudget session

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Also Read

BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm

LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue

Parliament proceedings in RS, LS adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn's demand

MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension

Parliament adjourned till Tue amid protests over Rahul's remarks, Adani row

Display PM's degree outside new Parliament, demands Shiv Sena (UBT)

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens in railways: Kejriwal

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi today, will invite him for visit

Kerala train fire: 3 bodies found on railway track, police hunt for suspect

Sunny morning in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 deg C

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story