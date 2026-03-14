Home / India News / Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain sworn in as Bihar governor in Patna

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain sworn in as Bihar governor in Patna

Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor

Syed Ata Hasnain, Bihar governor
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others | Image: X@samrat4bjp
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
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Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the governor of Bihar on Saturday.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others.

Hasnain's last posting in uniform was as Military Secretary of the Indian Army, a key position responsible for senior-level personnel management. Prior to this, he commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir.

Hasnain remained active in national and academic roles even after retirement. In 2018, he was appointed chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

In 2020, he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bihar governmentGovernor appointmentBiharBihar Assembly

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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