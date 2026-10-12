Lucknow to get airport-like bus terminal with ₹265 crore investment

Lucknow will get a modern integrated bus terminal with airport-like facilities at an estimated cost of ₹265 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop an integrated city bus terminal and commercial facilities at the P-4 parking area in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Yojana under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project will provide an additional terminal for the operation of electric buses in the city and offer modern amenities to passengers. The terminal is planned in a manner that will provide travellers with an airport-like experience.

Urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said 116 electric buses are currently being operated from the Dubagga depot in Lucknow. The process of deploying another 300 electric buses is also under way. The decision to develop the new terminal was taken keeping in view the need for additional dedicated infrastructure for the proposed fleet.

The project will be implemented by the Directorate of Urban Transport under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model. Of the estimated project cost, ₹60 crore will be spent on the bus terminal and ₹205 crore on commercial facilities. The cost of land is not included. The project will be spread over around 7.06 acres. The terminal will have bus bays, parking facilities, charging infrastructure for electric buses, repair facilities, staff rest rooms, administrative offices and security rooms. Passenger facilities will include ticket counters, enquiry centres, waiting areas and luggage storage. The complex will also have restaurants, coffee shops, fast-food outlets, commercial shops, medical stores, banks, automated teller machines (ATMs), public toilets, water ATMs, a taxi stand and public parking. Fire-safety infrastructure will also form part of the project.