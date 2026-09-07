Madhya Pradesh seeks investments from Russia, Ethiopia, UAE at Dubai meet

The Republic of Tatarstan has expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. The issue was discussed during a meeting between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Tatarstan President (Rais) Rustam Minnikhanov in Dubai on Monday. The Chief Minister also invited him to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled to be held in January 2027. Minnikhanov agreed to visit the summit with a delegation of investors from Tatarstan and explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Yadav also discussed investment prospects with leaders from Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The meeting between Yadav and Minnikhanov took place on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between Madhya Pradesh and Tatarstan. They explored opportunities for cooperation and investment in advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals, food processing, engineering, logistics, skill development, agriculture and innovation-driven modern technologies. Both sides emphasised developing partnerships at the business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) levels.

The two sides also agreed to organise a bilateral business mission to translate investment opportunities between Madhya Pradesh and Tatarstan into concrete projects. Nodal officers will be designated to explore possibilities for joint projects and ensure faster coordination between the two sides. During his UAE visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie. The two leaders discussed investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, industrial cooperation and ways to strengthen trade relations. Yadav briefed the Ethiopian President on the investment opportunities available in the state and its investor-friendly industrial environment. He also invited President Selassie to participate in GIS 2027.