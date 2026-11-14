Mahadev betting app still active, proceeds of crime exceed ₹92,000 cr: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a court here that the illegal operations of the Mahadev online betting app and related money laundering activities were still continuing, and the proceeds of crime were estimated to have exceeded ₹92,000 crore.

The central agency on Friday sought seven-day custody of the alleged kingpin of the racket, Sourabh Chandrakar, from the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases.

His interrogation was necessary to unravel the money trail, identify the end use of the proceeds of crime and ascertain details of "betting panels" that are still operational, the ED said.

The court remanded Chandrakar in the ED's custody till November 19.

The ED said the revised proceeds of crime generated through the Mahadev Online Book application were estimated at ₹75,000-80,000 crore, while those linked to its sister website Skyexchange.com stood at ₹11,000-12,000 crore. The proceeds of crime linked to Lotus365.com were around ₹2,400 crore, the agency claimed. The total proceeds of crime were initially estimated at around ₹10,000-11,000 crore but they increased substantially as the illegal operations continued even after the filing of the main prosecution complaint on October 20, 2023, the ED said. Co-accused Rajat Kumar Singh had disclosed that the Mahadev Online Book application is still operational, and that he was running around eight to 10 panels from Dubai. Another associate, Vishal Ramani, had also confirmed the continuation of the app's operations and admitted to running around 35 panels from Dubai, the agency said.