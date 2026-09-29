Maharashtra clears ₹1.32 crore for 4 Lokayukta cars amid austerity calls

The Maharashtra government has approved ₹1.32 crore for the purchase of four luxury vehicles for members of the state Lokayukta, a news report by NDTV stated on Tuesday.

The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Resolution (GR) sanctioning ₹33 lakh for each vehicle, according to the report. The order specifies purchasing four Innova Hycross ZX 7-seater cars.

The expenditure comes amid calls from ministers in the state government to cut unnecessary spending.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant recently directed officials to stop formal felicitations involving honours and garlands and discontinue serving dry fruits such as cashews, almonds and pistachios at official meetings. He also asked officials to serve only simple meals during district planning meetings.